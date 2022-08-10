Rome – No Second Troy (Single – Trisol)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Folk, Chanson.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Rome remains prolific and strikes back with a good-old single format featuring two songs. The vinyl edition is strictly limited to 500 copies which makes the work a collector’s item.

Content: You’ll rapidly understand why Rome released “No Second Troy” as a single. The title song features more Electronic arrangements getting a richer sound. The other song left reveals a melancholic sensation.

+ + + : “No Second Troy” is a perfect single. It’s a cool song mixing the familiar Rome ingredients with an extra Dark-Pop touch on top of the chorus. It has something catchy and elevating.

– – – : The B-side track “Body English” sounds like a pure B-side; not that bad, but nothing exceptional compared to the title song.

Conclusion: A nice collector’s item for Rome fans. This is fully enjoyable Dark-Folk/Noir-Pop music.

Best songs: “No Second Troy”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.rome.lu / www.facebook.com/romeproject

Label: www.trisol.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Trisol-Music-Group/104166526285471