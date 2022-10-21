Rohn-Lederman – Rage (Album – COP International)

Genre/Influences:

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: One year after the “Venus Chariot”-album the duo Emileigh Rohn (Chiams) – Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weatherman, Lederman-De Meyer, Mari & The Ghost ao) strikes back with their second opus entitled “Rage”.

Content: Jean-Marc Lederman composed a dark and somewhat atypical Electro-Pop style driven by menacing bass lines, Industrial sound treatments and uplifting choruses. Rohn’s fragile timbre of voice injects a sensitive touch to the ‘machines’.

+ + + : This albums sounds pretty different to its predecessor. It’s darker and more diversified. Lederman feels comfortable experimenting with different influences and styles. His album is an antithesis to ‘classical’ and ‘uninspired’ Electro-Pop productions. Don’t expect catchy melodies but a sophisticated production filled with numerous sound effects and aggressive bass lines. There even is a track sounding as Electronic Rockabilly (cf. “I Am Not A Drone”). This duo isn’t exactly dealing with Electro-Pop, but delivers a kind of ‘free-style’. I like the darkness and rough sound production creating a duality with the delicate vocals. The already familiar “It Hurts” remains a great piece, but my favorite is the uplifting “Not Your Place To Hide”. I also want to mention “Raging Like Me” which is one of the single cuts with a different -and more spoken like, approach in the vocals.

– – – : The work isn’t maybe the most accessible one in its genre… although it sounds a bit like a genre on its own! I like Emileigh’s vocals but I’m missing a bit more diversity in the singing.

Conclusion: Rohn-Lederman clearly is a successful duo; the clash between different generations creating a ground for further generations.

Best songs: “Not Your Place To Hide”, “It Hurts”, “Raging Like Me”, “Touch And Go”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Rohnlederman

Label: www.facebook.com/copint