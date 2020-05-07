Brand new French industrial project Amélie G. Launches first single

Amélie G. is a French drummer based between London, Berlin and France. She is not exactly a newbie in the music scene, being active for over 20 years. In 2014 for instance she also won a European competition to study music at BIMM London where she developed her very own style and specialised in hybrid drumming. She is now developing her solo industrial music project for which a first track has now been released: “Cut Me Deeper (and Destroy Me)”.

The single was produced by Etienne Pelosoff (Trve Brutal Black Jazz) and has Amélie on vocals and on drums.

Here’s what she says about the single: “‘Cut Me Deeper (and Destroy Me)’ is about coping with pain and rebirth. You know when a tree is all burnt from the inside, you can’t just wait and hope for it to grow again. You have to finish it up. Now imagine you are this tree. As much as it’s full of anger, disappointment, and pain, this song is about looking for a way to grow back and heal.”

Amélie elaborates: “It all started with the destruction of a wall. My brother had to go film a wall being destroyed, so I asked him to record as many sounds as he could on the site. I’ve always been fascinated by the textures of sounds. All these machines and this industrial atmosphere of destruction inspired me so much, I had to make something with it.”

Check it out here:

