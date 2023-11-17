Tanz Ohne Musik – 17 (Single – Ant-Zen)

Tanz Ohne Musik – 17 (single – Ant-zen)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Dan Serbanescu is a busy bee who has been involved with numerous projects -think to ARM, Alone In The Hollow ao. He’s also releasing music as Tanz Ohne Musik since 2011. Nearly all productions have been released on his own label Red Cavity Records. The Romanian artist has signed to Ant-Zen, getting back to the early days of the project.

Content: We get 3 songs that were originally released in 2011 and 2012. It’s a way to get back to the magic of analogue equipment resulting in Minimal-Electro carried by fuzzy leads, vintage drum sections and an impressive canvas of noises and sweeps.

+ + + : The opening, title-song is a brilliant exposure of this project’s Electronic magic. It sounds pretty 80s driven and carried by an impressive, noisy lead with vocals on top. It sounds like Industrial-Pop music. The last piece “Mescaline Swimming” is another cool exposure of Tanz Ohne Musik. It sounds more improvised because of all sweeps and effects while featuring a cool, spooky, lead.

– – – : “Cold” is the single cut that couldn’t totally convince me.

Conclusion: This album will ravish all Minimal-Electro lovers and could be a great prelude to a kind of ‘best of’-album.

Best songs: “Seventeen”, “Mescaline Swimming”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/tanzohnemusik

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official

