Paarabola – Pure Holistic Evil (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Debut-album of Polish solo-project Paarabola. The album features eight tracks.
Content: The opening -intro-like cut reveals an electronic approach which is rapidly evolving into repetitive, Dark-Techno loops. You’ll notice spoken samplings here and then. The work also reveals Cinematic elements.
+ + + : Paarabola brings an atypical work which is mainly dominated by alluring, Dark-Techno influences. “Psychopath Killer” and “Digme” both are great exposures of this album. It also is a diversified release moving into rather, relaxing, Cinematic passages.
– – – : The last part of the work is less convincing. It’s more into Cinematic and Experimental music missing a climax.
Conclusion: “Pure Holistic Evil” is an interesting debut album which I especially recommend for its darker side of Techno music.
Best songs: “Psychopath Killer”, “Digme”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/paarabola
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.