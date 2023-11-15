Paarabola – Pure Holistic Evil (Album – Zoharum)

Paarabola – Pure Holistic Evil (album – Zoharum)

Paarabola – Pure Holistic Evil

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Debut-album of Polish solo-project Paarabola. The album features eight tracks.

Content: The opening -intro-like cut reveals an electronic approach which is rapidly evolving into repetitive, Dark-Techno loops. You’ll notice spoken samplings here and then. The work also reveals Cinematic elements. 

+ + + : Paarabola brings an atypical work which is mainly dominated by alluring, Dark-Techno influences. “Psychopath Killer” and “Digme” both are great exposures of this album. It also is a diversified release moving into rather, relaxing, Cinematic passages.

– – – : The last part of the work is less convincing. It’s more into Cinematic and Experimental music missing a climax.

Conclusion: “Pure Holistic Evil” is an interesting debut album which I especially recommend for its darker side of Techno music.

Best songs: “Psychopath Killer”, “Digme”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/paarabola

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum

