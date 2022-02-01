Collide release new single ‘Are You Better Now’ with a video
Collide have released their new single “Are You Better Now” with a video. The track is taken from the album “Notes From the Universe” out on February 22nd.
“Notes from the Universe” will be released as a special edition digipak with 11 songs, as well as a strictly limited edition (250 copies) 2CD version with a bonus instrumental CD which will only be available on the band’s website. They will also have 2 new limited run T-shirt designs to go with the release.
For now, here is the new video for “Are You Better Now”.
