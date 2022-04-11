Icelandic industrial duo Reptilicus announces reissue of ‘Crusher of Bones’

Artoffact Records and Reptilicus announce a new edition of the band’s “Crusher of Bones” album featuring the single “Snakes”. The reissue is fully remastered and includes new and updated art, personally overseen by the band. This deluxe edition also includes a booklet with liner notes and historical information.

“Crusher of Bones” was originally released on vinyl in the autumn of 1990 and was recorded and mixed by Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson. Birgir Baldursson, percussionist of S.H. Draumur and Bless, did drums and percussion on several tracks, and Guðlaugur Kristinn Óttarsson (Godkrist), formerly of Þeyr and Kukl, played guitar on three tracks. The album was released through the band’s own label Product 8 in collaboration with British distributors People who can’t (later renamed to World Serpent Distribution). The album was reissued on CD with over 20 minutes of extra material, again via Product 8 and World Serpent, in 1996.

About Reptilicus

Reptilicus emerged from a nocturnal chance encounter in late December 1988 when GIM met Johann Eiriksson skulking in one of Reykjavík’s shadier spots. Johann was involved in an experimental group, Huus, with Paul Lydon and Laura Valentino, and GIM was working in the electro-industrial outfit Svölurnar (or The Swallows) with his late friend Þór Jóhannsson.

The name, which they assumed a few days after their first recording session, is the title of the Danish-American film “Reptilicus”. Reptilicus was launched to the public on 12th of January 1989, when they appeared live for the first time, along with Johann’s collaborators in Huus, Paul and Laura. Earlier that same evening saw the last performance of Svölurnar.

Recently the band has released the album “Unison” on Artoffact Records, and also reissued their collaboration with The Hafler Trio, “Designer Time”.

Here’s the album’s first single “Snakes”.