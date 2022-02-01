New album for The Legendary Pink Dots in March, ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’ (vinyl follows in June)

February 1, 2022 bernard

“The Museum of Human Happiness” is the title of the all new album by The…

New album for The Legendary Pink Dots in March,'The Museum of Human Happiness' (vinyl follows in June)

“The Museum of Human Happiness” is the title of the all new album by The Legendary Pink Dots. The album will first be released on CD in a 4-panel digipak on March 18th and will follow on double vinyl own June 18th.

With two members in The Netherlands and one in the UK, the songwriting and recording of this album happened in cyberspace for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

Edward Ka-Spel: “As a result, the lyrics are utterly poignant, desperate, yet sometimes bearing a flash of gallows humour. The soundtrack is a purging fire. It’s a fire that still burns, and as I type this I can say I have never been so excited about the impending release of a new Dots’ album. Never mind the distance, there is a single-mindedness about ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’. It’s 2022. We’ll meet again.”

Below is a visual for the double vinyl release to be released in June.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

New album for The Legendary Pink Dots in March, 'The Museum of Human Happiness' (vinyl follows in June)

New album for The Legendary Pink Dots in March, ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’ (vinyl follows in June)

February 1, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Human Vault: ‘A Good Track Is About The Author Who Writes It And Not About The Audience’

February 1, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Belarusian dark electro project CHEM back with 3rd album: 'Aorta'

Belarusian dark electro project CHEM back with 3rd album: ‘Aorta’

February 1, 2022 bernard
Swedish dark-pop act Principe Valiente returns with 'Barricades' in mid-March on Metropolis Records

Swedish dark-pop act Principe Valiente returns with ‘Barricades’ in mid-March on Metropolis Records

January 31, 2022 bernard
Patenbrigade:Wolff members launch all new project: Schnell & Langsam

Patenbrigade:Wolff members launch all new project: Schnell & Langsam

January 31, 2022 bernard