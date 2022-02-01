New album for The Legendary Pink Dots in March, ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’ (vinyl follows in June)

“The Museum of Human Happiness” is the title of the all new album by The Legendary Pink Dots. The album will first be released on CD in a 4-panel digipak on March 18th and will follow on double vinyl own June 18th.

With two members in The Netherlands and one in the UK, the songwriting and recording of this album happened in cyberspace for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

Edward Ka-Spel: “As a result, the lyrics are utterly poignant, desperate, yet sometimes bearing a flash of gallows humour. The soundtrack is a purging fire. It’s a fire that still burns, and as I type this I can say I have never been so excited about the impending release of a new Dots’ album. Never mind the distance, there is a single-mindedness about ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’. It’s 2022. We’ll meet again.”

Below is a visual for the double vinyl release to be released in June.