New album for The Legendary Pink Dots in March, ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’ (vinyl follows in June)
“The Museum of Human Happiness” is the title of the all new album by The…
“The Museum of Human Happiness” is the title of the all new album by The Legendary Pink Dots. The album will first be released on CD in a 4-panel digipak on March 18th and will follow on double vinyl own June 18th.
With two members in The Netherlands and one in the UK, the songwriting and recording of this album happened in cyberspace for the rest of 2020 and 2021.
Edward Ka-Spel: “As a result, the lyrics are utterly poignant, desperate, yet sometimes bearing a flash of gallows humour. The soundtrack is a purging fire. It’s a fire that still burns, and as I type this I can say I have never been so excited about the impending release of a new Dots’ album. Never mind the distance, there is a single-mindedness about ‘The Museum of Human Happiness’. It’s 2022. We’ll meet again.”
Below is a visual for the double vinyl release to be released in June.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether