Rigor Mortiss – Klechdy (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Soundtrack, Cinematographic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Polish formation Rigor Mortiss composed the music of this album for the film “Klechdy”. The movie was originally released in 2018 and was internationally acclaimed.

Content: From the very first notes you can easily recognize this album has been composed as a Soundtrack. The instrumental tracks are rather short, instrumentals (by the exception of the last song) and revealing dark atmospheres clearly appropriated for this kind of purpose. Rigor Mortiss mixes Industrial sound treatments and bombastic guitar and percussion –reminding me of The Swans, with some accordion sounds. The final cut is a mix of accordion creating a somewhat Folk touch together with a male rapper.

+ + + : The artwork of the album looks cool. Among the tracklist I’ve been especially fascinated and surprised by the last track. You don’t exactly expect a kind of accordion sound mixed with Rap vocals. It’s weird, but absolutely great!

– – – : This is the kind of music, which is hard to imagine without the images of the film.

Conclusion: Composing a Soundtrack often is like a dream coming true for artists. I’ve heard more exciting soundtracks, but it’s a pleasant listen.

Best songs: “I’ve Been Searching For Way Out”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/RigorMortissOfficial

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


