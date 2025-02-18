Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Belgian post-punk act Factheory is back with an all new EP, “Post Modern Life”. The EP follows the album “Serenity in Chaos” from 2024 and several self-produced EPs on their own label K1L Records. Besides two versions of the title track, the 4-track EP also holds two versions of the track “Faulty”.

The trio is at the moment preparing their second album for a release this Fall, followed by a Central European tour in late October 2025 (Krakow, Praha, Bratislava, Budapest…).

And this was the previous single, “Waves”.

You can order the EP below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://factheorymusic.bandcamp.com/album/post-modern-life-e-p">Post Modern Life E.P. by Factheory</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

