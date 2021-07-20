(Ex-)Members from Kraftwerk, Portishead, Devo, etc. pay respect to electronic music and krautrock pioneer Dieter Moebius in Moebius Strips audio installation by Tim Story

(Photo by Irene Moebius – Hans-Joachim Roedelius and Dieter Moebius in 2008) Moebius Strips is an audio installation by Tim Story from the sounds and music of electronic music and krautrock pioneer Dieter Moebius. Included are contributions from Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak), Sarah Davachi, Jean-Benoît Dunckel (Air), Eve Maret, Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo), Phew, Hans-Joachim Roedelius (Cluster, Harmonia), Michael Rother (Harmonia, Kraftwerk, NEU!) and Yuri Suzuki.

The project includes a limited edition CD and digital release which will be available on October 1st. A limited edition audiophile vinyl release will follow in spring 2022.

The Swiss German electronic music pioneer Dieter “Moebi” Moebius passed away in 2015 leaving behind work with Brian Eno, Conny Plank, as a member of the krautrock act Harmonia and perhaps most memorably with Hans-Joachim Roedelius in the duo Cluster.

Longtime friends and colleagues, Moebius and Story collaborated on many musical projects, including “Snowghost Pieces” (2014) and Cluster’s final album “Qua” (2009).

Here’s a teaser for “Moebius Strips”.