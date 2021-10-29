Dark pop artist Bara Hari announces release new music video ‘Artificial’

“Artificial” is the name of the brand new video by dark pop artist Bara Hari. It is inspired by the loss of friendships with people that have fallen victim to the vanity of the Hollywood dream. The song was featured on the EP “Dark New Day” which was released on May 21st, 2021 through Re:Mission Entertainment.

The music video for “Artificial” was inspired by the theater scene in David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. Bara Hari: “That film so perfectly depicts the surreal experience of seeking stardom in Los Angeles. A dream that so many strive for that ultimately eats them alive and makes them lose all sense of humanity as well as their ability to maintain healthy interpersonal relationships. I wanted to portray that sentiment through the lens of my own experience in the burlesque scene.”

Sam Franco, known professionally as Bara Hari, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, producer, music video director/editor, costumer, and visual artist. Her music is inspired by a plethora of styles such as dark pop, synth-pop, industrial, techno, electro-pop, darkwave, and goth.

This video for “Artificial” was directed, styled, and edited by Sam Franco (Bara Hari) and was shot and lit by Ian Flux, Franco’s partner.

Here’s the EP “Dark New Day”, available from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/dark-new-day">Dark New Day by BARA HARI</a>