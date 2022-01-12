Relate – Level Up (Album – Tangrami Records)

Genre/Influences: Indie Pop/Rock, Metal-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Relate is a German formation, which has already released a few productions. The band remains rather unknown but didn’t spare any effort to release a top notch work, their new opus being mastered by Geoff Pesche (who already worked for New Order, Kylie Minogue, Dire Straits ao).

Content: “Level Up” is a diversified piece of music, which is however mainly driven by Indie-Pop/Rock influences. There’s a perfect balance between guitar playing -which can be sometimes pretty Metal-like, and synths, reinforcing the melodies. Some melody lines are also composed with piano sounds. The main characteristic of the work is the power and carrying effect of the choruses. On top of it all you’ll notice the powerful vocals of Patrick Krahe while some songs are featuring female backing vocals.

+ + + : I was impressed by the high-quality of this recording. Relate sounds like a professional formation, which took care to release an album with a powerful sound. But the writing of the songs is also impressive and especially for the elevating sensation during the choruses. These choruses are mixing melody and power while the lyrics are sometimes pretty easy to sing along. A great album also needs a great singer and that’s precisely what Patrick Krahe stands for. He injects emotion and next power while there’s a true symbiosis between vocals and music. I also like the few female backing vocals, which especially on “Residues” create a delicious contrast.

– – – : I can’t say that there are major minus points with this work. However I was not convinced by the Rock-driven last song “Glow”. L

Conclusion: “Level Up” is a well-crafted and accomplished Indie work, which I can only, but highly recommend.

Best songs: “Residues”, “Asleep”, “Thief”, “Wherever We Go”, “Building The Vault”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.relate-official.de / www.facebook.com/RelateBand

Label: www.facebook.com/tangramirecords