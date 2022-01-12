Elvis De Sade – World For Us (Album – Young And Cold Records)
Background/Info: Hailing from München (Germany), last year Elvis de Sade released their official debut-EP “Angelus Novus”. The band is now back on track to unleash their debut album featuring nine songs.
Content: It’s not an easy thing defining the sound of this band. Elvis De Sade is clearly influenced by some 80s Cold/Dark-Wave reminiscences, which they adapted into a ‘soft’ or ‘sweet’ format. The songs are carried by slow rhythms while the guitar playing injects the true spirit in the songs. On top of the album, you can hear a charismatic voice.
+ + + : What I like the most with this band is their unique sound and approach. It awakens 80s influences, but it never becomes a copy of another band. Elvis De Sade takes care to create a very personal sound, kind of Cold-Wave for the next generation. The work is not driven by power and rage but is supported with guitar playing that creates a mysterious although enchanting atmosphere. The last song “Eternal Doom” is the absolute highlight and a fantastic way to close the record.
– – – : I like the sweet approach in dark music by this band, but I have to admit I like it a bit harder and rougher.
Conclusion: Elvis De Sade is an atypical formation active at the Dark-Wave realms, but one worthy of examination.
Best songs: “Eternal Doom”, “Juliette”, “Presence To Handle”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/elvisdesademuc
Label: https://youngandcold.de /
