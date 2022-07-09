Reichsfeind – Darken (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: Techno-Pop, Dark-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Timo Revna has been active under the…
Genre/Influences: Techno-Pop, Dark-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Timo Revna has been active under the Reichsfeind moniker since 2011. He released two noticeable albums before joining hands with Alfa Matrix. He re-edited both albums plus the new EP “Persona” (2020). “Darken” is his first new album released by Alfa Matrix.
Content: Reichsfeind moves on mixing different influences together. The work is constantly carried by Electro-Pop arrangements while carried by Techno elements and recovered with a darker touch. The vocals are pretty robotic while you’ll also notice female backings and multiple spoken samplings. The work sounds danceable and catchy.
+ + + : The main strength of this German project is the atypical Electro-Pop format. Electro-Pop and Techno elements have been mixed creating a visionary approach which might appeal for lovers of Faderhead and X Marks The Pedwalk. I like the darker touch supporting the songs but also the solid Techno boost. The songs are well-crafted and the tracklist reveals several potential singles. I however have a preference for “Red Pills” driven by a cold and solid lead which is more suited for Dark-Electro music. But that’s precisely the point where the artist shows his talent and visionary approach transforming this solid lead into a heavy, danceable, Electro-Pop driven song. I also recommend songs like “Wish There Was A Drug” for its elevating chorus plus “Desire” and “Darken” both carried by catchy choruses.
– – – : There’re a few ‘softer’, dreamy, pieces featured which aren’t exactly the best exponents of the work although injecting a few breaks.
Conclusion: There where too many electro-Pop artists remain inspired by the past and especially 80s productions, Reichsfeind opens a window upon Electro-Pop music for further generations.
Best songs: “Red Pills”, “Wish There Was A Drug”, “Desire”, “Darken”, “This”, “Frontiers”, “Moth”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Reichsfeind
