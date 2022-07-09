Entrzelle – Dust On A Razorblade (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: American project Entrzelle strikes back with a new work which is also the first new album since 2016. The opus features twelve songs plus four remixes.
Content: The global approach in sound and production remains in the line of the previous album “Total Progressive Collapse”. There’s a sophisticated side with an IDM touch on top. These songs are danceable. And there’s a ‘softer’ side which even sounds like ‘electro-slow dance’. Remixes have been done by Psy’Aviah, Reichsfeind, Elektrostaub, and Simon Carter.
+ + + : I especially like the hardest side of the album which reveals all the intelligence of the project. It stands for Electro-Pop but injected by influences of Clock DVA, Haujobb ao. The title track is an absolute masterpiece and even the best cut I’ve heard from this project. I also like the icy, transcendental, approach running through “Everyday Criminal”. Among the remixes I especially recommend the ones by Reichsfeind and Simon Carter.
– – – : The ‘softest’ cuts are ruining all the good aspects of the work and especially the production of the vocals is too bad here.
Conclusion: I have mixed feelings listening to this album which is mixing great parts and forgettable passages.
Best songs: “Dust On A Razorblade”, “Everyday Criminal”, “Tax On Modern Life”, “Everyday Criminal – Reichsfeind Remix”, “Everyday Criminal – Simon Carter Remix”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.entrzelle.com / www.facebook.com/entrzelle
