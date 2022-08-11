Lebanese electro project Maltash lands new EP on Antibody label
Out via the Belgian Antibody label in a few days is the newest Maltash EP…
Out via the Belgian Antibody label in a few days is the newest Maltash EP “If You Fight Long Enough, You Might Die A Loser”.
Musically you can expect brutal metal tones, heavy EBM basslines and distorted vocals from this Beirut born and Brussels based project. The label adds this: “It’s a step away from today’s dance floors excruciating banality.”
The remixes on the EP come from Prophän and Kujo’s Labde Bi Ni3ak. The mastering was done by Dæmon B. Rother at Golden Gloves (Dungeon 16).
The release is available as download and as a cassette (limited to 50 copies). You can check out the album below.
