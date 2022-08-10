Psyclon Nine releases all new album ‘Less To Heaven’ on Metropolis Records
Out on August 19 via Metropolis Records is the all new Psyclon Nine album “Less To Heaven”.
Psyclon Nine began as an act described as Industrial, and over time evolved through industrial metal. Now with the album “Less To Heaven”, the brainchild of Nero Bellum finds itself mixing elements of metal-core with doom electronics, trip-techno with black metal overtones and experimental cinema soundscapes with alternative rock.
The album includes the current single “Money And Sex And Death”.
Here’s what Bellum says about the single: “It was inspired by the excitement we feel when we see the world burning around us and the abhorrent personal truths that we hold as sacred. The misery of others has never been viewed by so many angles, and strictly for our entertainment. With ‘Money And Sex And Death’ I am presenting your reflection to yourself.”
