Re-prints for various Sol Invictus albums

Sol Invictus sees several re-prints of long deleted Sol Invictus albums released in June. Contrary to the 1st Auerbach Editions (2011), these new ones come in regular digipak and without the bonus-tracks.

Here are the releases which will be released on June 28th.

Against the modern World digiCD

Lex Talionis digiCD

Trees in Winter digiCD

Death of the West digiCD

In the Rain digiCD

The Blade digiCD

In a Garden Green digiCD

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.