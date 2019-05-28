Mono Inc. returns with live album ‘Symphonic Live’ on 2CD (2CD/DVD set)

Mono Inc.’s “Welcome to Hell” album delivered a 2nd CD, on which the songs of the album got reinterpreted in a classical way, with piano and a few strings in a cozy and intimate manner. ‘The Symphonic-Tour’ was planned to capture exactly this atmosphere.

But singer Martin Engler noticed in the studio, that the song “Risk it All” actually sounded more full with two violins instead of just one and a viola would fit as well… A second cello, too, hasn’t hurt anyone. And just maybe Lady Katha Mia could add some drums to it? You hear us coming… the plans got changed.

As a result “Risk it All” was re-released in the new style and also the plans for the scheduled tour were changed to fit the new concept: 5 string players and a pianist got added to the band and the program was changed to a classical first half and a second half filled with electronics.

The concert in Leipzig was captured on video and that is exactly what you will find on this “Symphonic Live” 2CD: 18 tracks. For the hardcore fans, there is also a special edition, including the 2CDs and a full-length DVD of the entire gig.

Here’s a short video teaser:

