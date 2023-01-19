Rammstein’s Till Lindemann featured on new Kovacs album ‘Child of Sin’

(Photo by Willem Wouterse) “Child of Sin” is the all new album by Kovacs. Featured on the title track is Rammstein’s Till Lindemann

Sharon Kovacs: “During the writing, I immediately thought of Till, I wanted it to be a duet. The message is loud and clear, because you seldom hear a male and a female voice team up to bring a story to a song. We shot the video in November 2022 and that was the icing on the cake! Working with Till was a learning process for me, I feasted my eyes on every detail. A huge set, thirty people working on a big short film. People really believe in the song, the collaboration, and the message. I hope it moves you as well.”

Watch the official “Child of Sin” lyric video on YouTube.

This is the third Kovacs album: “It is a culmination of everything I have learned these past few years, it’s one complete story I had to tell. I’m controlling everything now, independently. Music, videos, costumes, set design, make-up, even the look of the record. I’ve designed the sleeve myself, experimenting with stamps and brushes. Other than that, I have opted for a combo of many different flavours. I have gathered the masks from my past and pictured them on the inside of the record’s sleeve. Subconsciously, it was a very symbolic sign, because my own masks were coming off while making ‘Child of Sin’. With my first album, I could barely let go. With my second album, I regretted the loss of a lot of details. Now everything’s ace from the get-go.”

The Dutch artist, originally from Baarlo, released her first EP, “My Love”, in 2014. The singles “My Love” and “Diggin'” and her debut album, “Shades Of Black” followed.