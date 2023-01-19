Post-punk act Princess Ugly release all new single and video for ‘An individual soul’

Out now is the all new single by the Portland, Oregon, USA based post-punk act Princess Ugly. “An Individual Soul video” is out as a single and as a video.

The core line-up for this single was J. Christopher-Rome (lyrics/vocals), Christopher Moncrieffe (music/instruments) with backing vocals performed by Cat Powell-Hoffmann, who also filmed the accompanying video.

“An Individual Soul” was recorded and mixed by Princess Ugly at Drop Dead Ugly Studio in Portland, Oregon and mastered by Kevin Nettleingham at Nettleingham Audio in Vancouver, Washington.

J. Christopher-Rome explaisn the track: “The arbitrary working title of this song in its early instrumental form was “Surrounded” and I drew from that word what lyrically seems to reflect a hodgepodge of paranoias, aliens, cryptids, crisis of self, and the illusion of individuality in an overstimulated yet desensitized society.” Christopher Moncrieffe adds: “Coming out of semi-consciousness, I poured a handful of active ingredients into a cauldron, brewing a sonic elixir that watered the seedling, pouring life into a new evolutionary branch of Princess Ugly’s sound, evoking raucous timbres and visions, culling the syncopations of fire and dance into this energetic and at the same time lethargic piece.”

Here’s the video for the track.

You can download the track below from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://princessugly.com/track/an-individual-soul">An Individual Soul by Princess Ugly</a>