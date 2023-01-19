Mortiis releases 2 more tracks from new upcoming album for subscribers on Bandcamp

Mortiis has announced 2 new exclusive studio updates with the track “Heart Of Hell” and “The Faith That Fades Away”. If you’re a member of The Cult Of Thee Black Wizards subscription pool on Bandcamp, you have access to these two tracks. The 2 music teasers are taken from the studio sessions for the new Mortiis album.

If interested to join the The Cult Of Thee Black Wizards subscription pool on Bandcamp for 5 euro a month, you’ll get all the new music Mortiis creates, including 47 back-catalog releases. You’ll also get access to supporter-only exclusives like these tracks.

Here’s what Mortiis says about the track “Heart Of Hell”: “This is a work in progress, and a working mix, which simply means I adjust levels, EQ, reverbs and other FX as I move along, so don’t take this mix too seriously. The next step is to start adding some guitars to this, most likely end of the month/early February. I’m also waiting for Sarah Jezebel Deva´s vocal contributions, which I am hoping is going to be happening this week. The essence of this song has existed for many years, and I’ve finally gotten around to turning it into a proper song. It must have sounded like 3-4 different songs, as I’ve dragged it through countless re-arrangements, replacing sounds, re-recording vocals, adding ideas only to kill them off, after realising the ideas were shit, or simply overkill. Its all part of the process though.”

Regarding the “The Faith That Fades Away” track he says this: “Some of you may recognize this song as Towers Of Silence. I changed the title recently, to the more apt The Faith That Fades Away. Towers of Silence was in fact a 2-part song, so there is still a song on the album called Towers Of Silence, although I don’t think I ever shared that one yet. This is a pretty melancholic song (the whole album is sort of melancholic I have realised), very much dominated by voices. The voices are me, Sarah Jezebel Deva, and a male singer called Christopher Rakkestad. He used to play in Ragnarok, and is currently in Bolverk and Elvarhøi. We are considering adding some guitar layers in certain places here. It remains to be seen. Been playing with the idea of creating some dense walls of sound style guitars like we did on some of the Perfectly Defect and The Great Deceiver songs. This is the song I’ve been focused most on lately. I probably spent a week tweaking around with old samples of radios, switches, clicks and buzzes, to create atmospherics in the background of some of the parts of this song. Its gone through a massive transformation from what it was in the beginning, to what it is now, but as always, its all part of the process. Try everything. Nine out of ten times, it sucks, but then you hit that unexpected cool thing, and its worth the hassle.”

More news as we get it.