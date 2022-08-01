Australian synth pop veterans Tycho Brahe release brand new eurodance flavored single and video, ‘Love Blind Love’

Australian synth pop veterans Tycho Brahe have released a brand new eurodance flavored single, “Love Blind Love”, with an accompanying nightclub video filmed in Brisbane, Australia, which tells the story, through dance, of two men in a duplicitous relationship.

The single is lifted from the soundtrack of the experimental dance film “Love Song” by choreographer Claire Marshall, known for her work with George Michael, Darren Hayes, Kate Miller-Heidke, and others. Tycho Brahe, Ken Evans and Georgina Emery, have most recently been associated with Peter Hook (ex-Joy Division/New Order), with principle Tycho Brahe member Ken Evans as programmer for Peter Hook and The Light.

Claire Marshall’s dance film “Love Song” has been showing at independent film festivals all over the world through 2022, and has won awards in France, USA, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and the UK so far.

Band co-founder Ken Evans says, “Claire Marshall previously worked on our 2007 video for ‘Don’t Feel That Way’, but the opportunity to work so collaboratively with her, composing music for her film, has been an amazing creative experience. Claire has choreographed for artists like George Michael, Darren Hayes, Kate Miller-Heidke and many others and the music and the video for ‘Love Blind Love’ that has come out of that collaborative process, is something that is both fresh, yet retro, that we’re very proud of.”

Here’s the video for “Love Blind Love”.