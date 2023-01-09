Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – Let Your Obsessions Run Wild (Album – Les Disques Rubicon)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Pure Obsessions & Red Nights has already released multiple productions and after having accomplished a trilogy they move on with the first chapter of a new trilogy.

Content: The title sounds intriguing and definitely comes to tease our fantasy. Sound-wise we feel like jumping back in time, dancing on a dancefloor somewhere in the 80s. The vocals are powerful and still sexy.

+ + + : This is a meticulous and subtle production which mainly comes through in the arrangements reminding 80s Wave-Pop influences. The retro sound still has a refreshing and contemporary sensation so in the end the work sounds as a sonic bridge between the 80s and today.

– – – : The album features cool songs but no trace of a potential hit.

Conclusion: A fully enjoyable work although the title of the album remains more intriguing than the content.

Best songs: “As It Shines In The Dark”, “Fly Above The City Lights”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/pureobsessionsrednights