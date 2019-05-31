Psyche releases rarities album ‘Under the Radar 2’

After the release of the first part, “Under the Radar 1”, VUZ announces the second part of this compilation of rare and unreleased Psyche tracks, “Under the Radar 2”. “Under the Radar 2” collects vinyl only tracks like the latest “Youth of Tomorrow” (taken from Psyche’s 12” of the same name), “Thunderstruck” (a collaboration with fellow Canadians Rational Youth – previously only available on a sold out 7”).

Also featured are tracks made with No More (“Ghosts of the Past”), Invisible Limits (“Torch”) and Bastards Of Love (“Martin”). People like Joseph Watt (of Razormaid fame), Icon Tyler Cox and Per-Anders Kurenbach had a hand in various tracks.

Tracks:

Ghosts of the Past (Shade Factory Mix) ft. NO MORE Charlotte Sometimes Youth Of Tomorrow (Extended Mix) Riders on the Storm (Inside Story Mix) Torch ft. Invisible Limits Love is a Winter (Forever Mix) Thunderstruck ft. Rational Youth Goodbye Horses (21st Century Duke ‘TM’ Extended Mix) Martin ft. Bastards Of Love Ecstasy (Joseph Watt Extended Mix) Truth or Consequence Justice and Damnation (Icon Tyler Stronger Mix) Butcher Baby Ring the Bells

