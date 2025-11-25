December 3, 2025

Propter Hoc – Seduction And Betrayal (Digital/CD Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 25, 2025
Propter Hoc
Last year, Scottish artist J.A. Harrington released his first official album—after numerous self-released works—and returned this spring with ten new tracks.

His previous album had already won me over with its sublime blend of EBM and Electro-Wave, and it clearly served as the creative foundation for this new production. The 80s influences are plentiful, emerging through vintage sounds and distinctive effects. At moments, it feels like listening to a new incarnation of New Order, and soon after, a hint of Depeche Mode seems to appear around the corner. But there’s also a ‘rougher’ EBM edge that injects additional power into the whole. Everything is carried by Harrington’s voice, which possesses a truly captivating quality.

Throughout this release, Propter Hoc transforms those 80s inspirations into something fresh—danceable, contemporary, and at times even sensual. I can’t say there’s a single weak track here: it’s a continuous flow of strong songs, punctuated by a few absolute highlights and at least one undeniable earworm. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “George Eliot’s Husband”:

Propter-hoc
