Propter Hoc – Seduction And Betrayal (Digital/CD Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Last year, Scottish artist J.A. Harrington released his first official album—after numerous self-released works—and returned this spring with ten new tracks.

His previous album had already won me over with its sublime blend of EBM and Electro-Wave, and it clearly served as the creative foundation for this new production. The 80s influences are plentiful, emerging through vintage sounds and distinctive effects. At moments, it feels like listening to a new incarnation of New Order, and soon after, a hint of Depeche Mode seems to appear around the corner. But there’s also a ‘rougher’ EBM edge that injects additional power into the whole. Everything is carried by Harrington’s voice, which possesses a truly captivating quality.

Throughout this release, Propter Hoc transforms those 80s inspirations into something fresh—danceable, contemporary, and at times even sensual. I can’t say there’s a single weak track here: it’s a continuous flow of strong songs, punctuated by a few absolute highlights and at least one undeniable earworm. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “George Eliot’s Husband”:

https://propterhoc.bandcamp.com/track/george-eliots-husband

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)