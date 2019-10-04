Project Pitchfork continues reissue series with 2 more sets

After the first two Project Pitchfork 2LP+2CD editions (“Dream, Tiresias” and “Continuum Ride”) Project Pitchfork will be re-releasing 2 more albums as extended sets. To be expected on December 6 are the albums “Quantum Mechanics” and “Look up, I’m down there!”.

The sets comes as strictly limited (500 copies) collector’s double-vinyl+2CD editions including bonus tracks. The extended sets of “Quantum Mechanics” and “Look up, I’m down there!” will each contain 6 bonus tracks.

Below are the visuals for both releases.





