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The Danse Society’s reunion album “Change of Skin” turns 15 this year. The English gothic rock band released the record on 18 July 2011 through their own Society Records, its first studio album in 25 years and the first to feature a new lead vocalist, Maethelyiah, in place of founding singer Steve Rawlings.

The reunion began with a Facebook campaign, The Danse Society Reformation Plot, launched at the end of 2009. Guitarist Paul Nash, drummer Paul Gilmartin and keyboardist David Whitaker agreed to reform the band, and Rawlings initially joined them, recording instrumental sessions with the group over the following months. In October 2010 Rawlings met the band in the UK and recorded vocals for one track, “Towers”, before contact with him broke down. In January 2011, Maethelyiah, previously of the band Blooding Mask, joined The Danse Society and recorded vocals for all 13 tracks that became “Change of Skin”.

“Change of Skin” was issued on CD in a Digipak with printed lyrics and artwork for each song. The tracklist runs “Revelation”, “Change of Skin”, “God Cry”, “Black Dream”, “Slowfire”, “Fornification”, “Let Me Sleep”, “Resurrection”, “Embrace of the Ice Swan”, “Vatican”, “Homelands”, “Sinking” and “End of Days”. The album was written and produced by the band, with Gilmartin on drums and percussion, Nash on guitar and bass, Whitaker on keyboards and Maethelyiah on vocals.

The band released “God Cry” as the album’s first single in November 2011, followed in April 2012 by “Vatican”, backed with a reworked version of their 1982 song “Seduction”. The Danse Society played their first live show in 25 years at Germany’s Wave-Gotik-Treffen festival in May 2012, followed by a run of festival dates.

About The Danse Society

The Danse Society formed in Barnsley, England, in 1980, initially performing as Y? and then Danse Crazy before settling on their permanent name. The original lineup paired singer Steve Rawlings with guitarist Paul Nash, keyboardist Lyndon Scarfe, bassist Tim Wright and drummer Paul Gilmartin. The band pressed its first single, “Clock”, on its own newly formed label, Society, in 1980, reaching number 11 on the UK Indie Chart.

Their debut album, “Seduction”, followed in 1982 and reached number 3 on the UK Indie Chart. Scarfe left after that album and was replaced by David Whitaker, formerly of Music for Pleasure. The band’s second album, “Heaven Is Waiting”, came out in December 1983 on Arista Records and reached number 39 on the UK Albums Chart; it included a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “2000 Light Years from Home”. In 1985, at their label’s request, the band recorded the single “Say It Again” with producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

The Danse Society released its third album, “Looking Through”, in 1986 under the name The Danse Society International. Afterward, every member except Rawlings left to form Johnny in the Clouds. Rawlings continued using the Society name, releasing the single “Saturn Girl” in 1987 before moving on to the project Meridian Dream.

The band reformed at the end of 2009 through the Facebook campaign The Danse Society Reformation Plot, reuniting Nash, Gilmartin and Whitaker. Rawlings took part in early sessions and one demo vocal before departing the project; Maethelyiah, formerly of Blooding Mask, took over vocal duties and completed the reunion album “Change of Skin”, released on 18 July 2011 as the band’s fourth studio album. The band followed it with singles “God Cry” (2011) and “Vatican” (2012) and returned to the stage in May 2012 at Germany’s Wave-Gotik-Treffen festival.

The Danse Society went on to release “Scarey Tales” (2013), “VI” (2015), the EP “The FUTUR1ST” (2018), “Sailing Mirrors” (2020) and “The Loop” (2024), with the lineup changing several times along the way. Founding drummer Paul Gilmartin, who played on “Seduction” and “Heaven Is Waiting” and remained with the reformed band until 2014, died on 6 August 2024. Fifteen years after its release, “Change of Skin” remains the record that reintroduced The Danse Society and set the band’s post-reunion course.

<a href="https://dansesociety.bandcamp.com/album/change-of-skin" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Change of Skin by The Danse Society</a>

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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