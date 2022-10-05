Rotfox – Flesh (EP – Rotfox)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Body-Music.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Flesh” is the debut work of American solo-project Rotfox. The artist claims to be inspired by ‘Industrial music from the past’.

Content: It all depends on what you consider and/or label as ‘Industrial’ music. Rotfox takes off with a hard-hitting piece of Industrial mixed with EBM. It moves on with the title-song, which is another EBM driven cut and also the single one featuring vocals. The other tracks left are definitely moving into harder, Industrial-Electro fields.

+ + + : “Flesh” is a noticeable debut, which especially for both debut songs stands for great and raw Industrial-EBM. Both songs are well-crafted while revealing a personal approach in sound. Industrial lovers will be more pleased by the 4 tracks left.

– – – : I regret there’s only one cut featuring vocals. Vocals and/or spoken samplings could add a bonus to the work.

Conclusion: Rotfox is a project with a true potential and I can only encourage the artist to move on.

Best songs: “Undeath”, “Flesh”, “Husk”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TheRotfox