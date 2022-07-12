Chicago’s post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

July 12, 2022

(Photo by Anarchic Apertures) Hot on the heels of their “Nothing As It Seems” single…

(Photo by Anarchic Apertures) Hot on the heels of their “Nothing As It Seems” single featuring remixes by Stabbing Westward and Dean Garcia of Curve, Chicago’s post punk act Bellhead is featured on 2 compilations this summer. You will certainly know Bellhead from their industrial track “With Guns (Afterbirth Remix)” on our free charity download “Face The Beat: Session 6“.

The first track is the band’s version of “No Big Deal”, originally written by Love and Rockets. The track is featured on a comp released on Coitus Interrruptus Productions and is a Bandcamp exclusive. The band also offers new original song, “No Dead Horses”, on “This Is Deathpop” from Give/Take Records that is out now as a limited edition CD and as a digital release.

In addition, the band is touring heavily this summer, including opening for 80’s new wave band China Crisis, Al1ce, Bellwether Syndicate, Hate Dept., and Chant.

Here are the tour dates.

  • 07/20/22 – East Room – Nashville, TN w/ Stoneburner / Chant
  • 08/07/22 – Liar’s Club – Chicago, IL w/ Chant / Stoneburner
  • 08/13/22 – TBA
  • 08/26/22 – Sk8bar – St. Joseph, MO w/ Hate Dept. / Torn Asunder
  • 08/27/22 – Sinkhole – St. Louis, MO w/ Gary Robert / The Cult Sounds / Captain SpaceTime
  • 08/28/22 – TBA
  • 08/30/22 – X-Ray Arcade – Cudahy, WI w/ The Bellwether Syndicate / Then Comes Silence / Dance Commandr
  • 08/31/22 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL w/ The Bellwether Syndicate / Then Comes Silence
  • 09/01/22 – Crucible – Madison, WI w/ The Bellwether Syndicate / Then Comes Silence
  • 10/06/22 – TBA
  • 10/07/22 – TBA
  • 10/08/22 – Al’s Bar – Lexington, KY w/ Leaden Verse / Corporate Mascot
  • 10/14/22 – Wolf Hollow – Rockford, IL w/ The Funeral March
  • 11/04/22 – Liar’s Club – Chicago, IL w/ Hate Dept. / Won’t Stay Dead
  • 11/05/22 – Da Bar – Milwaukee, WI w/ Hate Dept. / Lockjaw / Am.psych

