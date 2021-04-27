Dark electropop act BlakLight to release ‘Control’, 3rd single from debut LP, feat. cover of Peter Murphy (Bauhaus) track

Los Angeles based dark electronic pop duo BlakLight aka Brian Belknap (Mind Machine)and& Adam Collier (Crush333, MDA and Full Frontal Disco) are prepping a new BlakLight single, “Control”. “Control” is the third and final single from their debut album, “Music in a Time of Uncertainty”.

To be released on Friday May 7th the single will feature a new mix of “Control”, the Broken Mix on the A-side, while the B-side is the band’s cover of Peter Murphy’s “Cuts You Up”. Below is the artwork.

In further news, the band have a brand new, exclusive track on the forthcoming charity compilation “Ice Planet Goth” curated by Darkness Calling. This one will be out on May 4th. For every cent after Bandcamp’s fees, Darkness Calling pledges to make a matching donation to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Check out their debut album, “Music in a Time of Uncertainty”, right below.

<a href="https://blaklight.bandcamp.com/album/music-in-a-time-of-uncertainty">Music in a Time of Uncertainty by BlakLight</a>