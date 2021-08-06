Post-punk act Actors to release new album ‘Acts of Worship’ in October

(Photo by Shannon Hemmett) Vancouver based post-punk act Actors returns with an all new 10-track album, “Acts of Worship”, October 1st. The release is the follow-up to their 2018 album, “It Will Come to You”.
“Acts of Worship” was produced by band founder Jason Corbett at his own Jacknife Studio in Vancouver.The album sees the debut of new bassist Kendall Wooding and thus joins the current lineup with synth player Shannon Hemmett and drummer Adam Fink.
Here’s the band’s latest music video for “Only Lonely”.
Actors will be touring North America throughout the fall. Below are the tour dates.
- Sep 9 – San Diego, CA @ Space BAR
- Sep 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
- Sep 12 – Los Angeles @ Catch One Underground
- Sep 13 – Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room
- Sep 14 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow’s
- Sep 15 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
- Sep 16 – Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple Spanish Ballroom
- Sep 17 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor
- Sep 18 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
- Sep 22 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
- Sep 23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
- Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge
- Sep 25 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s
- Sep 26 – Chicago, IL @ Cold Waves Festival
- Sep 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
- Sep 28 – Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary
- Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
- Sep 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
- Oct 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
- Oct 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
- Oct 3 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
- Oct 4 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hal
- Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall
- Oct 6 – Asheville, NC @ The Odditorium
- Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
- Oct 8 – Tampa, FL @ Absolution Fest
- Oct 9 – Austin, TX @ Elysium
- Nov 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
- Dec 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s
- Dec 8 – Dallas, TX @ Dada
- Dec 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby
- Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ HQ