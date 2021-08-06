Post-punk act Actors to release new album ‘Acts of Worship’ in October

(Photo by Shannon Hemmett) Vancouver based post-punk act Actors returns with an all new 10-track album, “Acts of Worship”, October 1st. The release is the follow-up to their 2018 album, “It Will Come to You”.

“Acts of Worship” was produced by band founder Jason Corbett at his own Jacknife Studio in Vancouver.The album sees the debut of new bassist Kendall Wooding and thus joins the current lineup with synth player Shannon Hemmett and drummer Adam Fink.

Here’s the band’s latest music video for “Only Lonely”.

Actors will be touring North America throughout the fall. Below are the tour dates.