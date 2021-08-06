Belgian shoegaze act Slow Crush to release sophomore album ‘Hush’ on October 22 – check the title track ‘Hush’

(Photo by Maria Nemm) Out via the Quiet Panic label on October 22nd is “Hush”, the first single from the newest album by the Belgian shoegaze act Slow Crush. You can check the video for the single which is also the title track of the band’s newest album right below.

The new album is the follow-up to the band’s debut album “Aurora” released in 2018.

The band, centered around Isa Holliday and Jelle Harde Ronsmans, had a rough past few years. While the band toured intensively, they saw the impact of that heavy touring on their private lives, witnessed the departure of two band members and the need to train/work in their replacements. Shortly after, their label Holy Roar Records imploded, leaving the band without a label.

The new album was produced by Slow Crush, Sebastian Omerson and Neil D. Kennedy. Recorded January 2021 at Number Nine Studios, Ghent by Sebastian Omerson and Mattias Hendrikx, overdubs were added in February 2021 at Larsson Studio, Gelrode by Jelle Harde and Jens Larsson. The whole was mixed March 2021 at the Ranch Production House, Southampton by Neil D. Kennedy and mastered in April 2021 at Sterling Sound, Nashville by Ryan Smith.

Slow Crush is Isa Holliday (vocals & bass), Jelle Harde Ronsmans (guitar), Jeroen Jullet (guitar) and Frederik Meeuwis (drums).

Here’s Slow Crush with the official video for “Hush”.