Post-punk Act the Veldt Shares Robin Guthrie Produced Single

Post-punk act The Veldt shares new single from Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins) produced album – out now
Based between NYC and Raleigh, postpunk outfit The Veldt present the single “Angel Heart”, previewing their Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins) produced album “Illuminated 1989”.
The recording was supposed to be their debut record before Capitol Records shelved it in favour of what ultimately became their debut Lincoln Fong produced “Marigolds” album in 1993. Here released for the first time, “Angel Heart” was recorded during the 1989 sessions and not re-recorded for the 1993 album.
Here’s the new single video.
Formed in the 1980s during the first-wave of shoegaze bands, The Veldt surrounds identical twins Daniel and Danny Chavis, whose music is influenced by Cocteau Twins, Marvin Gaye, Sun Ra and Pharaoh Sanders, referencing post-punk while embracing modern hip-hop.
The Veldt initially signed with Mammoth Records. This led to tours across Europe and the U.S., sharing stages with notable bands. After relocating to New York, they briefly performed as Apollo Heights before reverting to The Veldt. The band later welcomed bassist-programmer Hayato Nakao.
The Veldt Tour Dates
- Fri 10/27 Dallas, TX – TBA
- Sat 10/28 Austin, TX – The Far Out Lounge (Levitation Festival)
- Mon 11/27 Atlanta, GA – 529
- Tue 11/28 Birmingham, AL – TBA
- Wed 11/29 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
- Thu 11/30 Houston, TX – 1810 Ojeman
- Fri 12/1 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
- Sat 12/2 Silver City, NM – Whiskey Creek Zocalo w/ Tremours
- Sun 12/3 Phoenix, AZ – Linger Longer Lounge w/ Tremours
- Mon 12/4 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar w/ Tremours
- Tue 12/5 Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers w/ Tremours
- Wed 12/6 San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt w/ Tremours
- Thu 12/7 Portland, OR – Show Bar w/ Tremours
- Fri 12/8 Seattle, WA – The Central Saloon (TremoloFest) w/ Tremours
- Sat 12/9 Vancouver, BC – TBA
- Sun 12/10 Bellingham, WA – The Shakedown w/ Tremours
- Mon 12/11 Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s w/ Tremours
- Tue 12/12 Olympia, WA – Le Voyeur w/ Tremours
- Wed 12/13 Tacoma, WA – TBA
- Thu 12/14 Seattle, WA – KEXP
