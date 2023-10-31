Post-punk Act the Veldt Shares Robin Guthrie Produced Single

Based between NYC and Raleigh, postpunk outfit The Veldt present the single “Angel Heart”, previewing their Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins) produced album “Illuminated 1989”.

The recording was supposed to be their debut record before Capitol Records shelved it in favour of what ultimately became their debut Lincoln Fong produced “Marigolds” album in 1993. Here released for the first time, “Angel Heart” was recorded during the 1989 sessions and not re-recorded for the 1993 album.

Here’s the new single video.

Formed in the 1980s during the first-wave of shoegaze bands, The Veldt surrounds identical twins Daniel and Danny Chavis, whose music is influenced by Cocteau Twins, Marvin Gaye, Sun Ra and Pharaoh Sanders, referencing post-punk while embracing modern hip-hop.

The Veldt initially signed with Mammoth Records. This led to tours across Europe and the U.S., sharing stages with notable bands. After relocating to New York, they briefly performed as Apollo Heights before reverting to The Veldt. The band later welcomed bassist-programmer Hayato Nakao.

