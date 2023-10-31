Johan Baeckström Covers Covenant on New Single 'here'

Out November 10 via the Swedish label Progress Productions is the all new Johan Baeckström single, “Here”. The 4-track single is also available as a digipak CD in a limited edition of 500 copies.

This is the first material in 5 years from Johan Baeckström (also known from the Swedish electropop duo Daily Planet and the electronic pop act White Door) since the album “Utopia”. On this limited edition EP you’ll find “Always here” and the first digital single “Forever in here” plus a cover of the Covenant classic “Happy Man”. As a bonus you get a remix of the track “Always here” by the Swedish electronica producer and musician Moist.

Check out the videoclip for “Forever in here” below.