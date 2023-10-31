Synthpunk Duo Snailmate Present New Lp & Hilarious Video

Phoenix synthpunk grindcore-rap duo Snailmate presents new LP & hilarious video
The Phoenix-based duo Snailmate has released their new album “Stress Sandwich”. The album holds a humorous take on existential anxiety, serving up funky, poppy synth-laced alternative raps. Snailmate is lyricist-vocalist and synth wizard Kalen Lander and drummer-backup vocalist Bentley Monet.
Snailmate also present the video for “The Laziest Man in the World”, which Lander says, “is my attempt to glorify and glamorize my extreme lack of motivation. Even though the approach was to be as lazy as possible, the song nevertheless features dexterous lyricism and quick, intricate rhyme schemes. Sometimes, sitting around and doing nothing is important for your mental health. Hopefully this song can make someone feel a little better the next time they take a day off.”
Here’s the full album to check out on Bandcamp.
