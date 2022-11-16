Post-punk act Candy Coffins releases all new single and video for ‘Tangled Up in Teacups’

(Photo by Lauren Ellis) South Carolina’s ost-punk act Candy Coffins presents “Tangled Up in Teacups” from their self-released album “Once Do It With Feeling”, a track that reminds a lot of Cocteau Twins actually. The accompanying video, which juxtaposes a pensive and inaccessible Jame Lathren with ballet dancers Mira Lathren and Bella Leone in an urban landscape, was produced and directed by The Pierson Collective. Earlier, the band released two singles: “Every Day A Fresh Atrocity” and “Seaside Girls”.

Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jame Lathren formed Candy Coffins in 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina after disbanding his previous band Crown The Cake. He formed Candy Coffins with hometown guitar legend Tom Alewine (Bachelors of Art), followed by Alex Mabrey on bass and Justin Purdy on keys, and former Iron & Wine touring drummer Jonathan Bradley.

Here’s the video for “Tangled Up in Teacups”.

Below are some other videos from the band.