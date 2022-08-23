American post-punk outfit Candy Coffins preview ‘Everyday a Fresh Atrocity’ from new LP

August 23, 2022 bernard

South Carolina-based post-punk / indie rock outfit Candy Coffins present “Everyday a Fresh Atrocity” from…
South Carolina-based post-punk / indie rock outfit Candy Coffins present “Everyday a Fresh Atrocity” from their forthcoming new album “Once Do It With Feeling” (out on October 21st). This 10-track offering comes two years after the band’s latest “Somehow Misplaced” EP.

“The song ‘Every Day A Fresh Atrocity’ explores the dark corners where our work often resides, both sonically and lyrically. It conveys the feeling of the haunting suffocation of a broken relationship, compounded by a reality that seems to become more dystopian each day,” says frontman-songwriter Jame Lathren. “The full album chronicles a relationship from the onset of the first crack to its complete crumbling dissolution. All the feelings and emotions of tumult are captured here, from both persons’ perspectives.”

Based in Columbia, South Carolina, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Jame Lathren formed Candy Coffins in 2018. After disbanding his previous post-punk band Crown The Cake, he formed Candy Coffins with hometown guitar legend Tom Alewine (Bachelors of Art), followed by Alex Mabrey on bass and Justin Purdy on keys, and former Iron & Wine touring drummer Jonathan Bradley. Their influences come from Joy Division, The Cure, The Psychedelic Furs, The Afghan Whigs and The Cult, as well as contemporaries like The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Spiritualized, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Interpol.

You can check out “Every Day A Fresh Atrocity” right below.


