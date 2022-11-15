Roger O’Donnell (The Cure) releases new solo album ‘7 Different Words For Love’ on 18th November on his own label 99X/10

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell will release his new solo album “7 Different Words For Love” on 18th November 2022 on his own label 99X/10 (pronounced Ninety-Nine Times Out Of Ten).

Roger explains the genesis of the album as follows: “In March 2022 I was introduced to a local piano restorer and after talking to him about his work decided to have my Steinway restored. I’ve owned it for more than 20 years and it’s always been in need of some love and attention. Bill came to my house and we started chatting about pianos and keyboards and he asked me if I’d heard of the Una Corda. He said he was considering making one and asked if I would be interested in trying it out. I immediately fell in love with the instrument, something about its percussive yet fragile sound just made me play it in a certain way, I instantly started playing arpeggios and repetitive themes… I ended up with 7 songs and a title, ‘7 Different Words For Love’.”

Roger has also written the score for the new movie “Sam & Kate”, starring Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek, which opened in theatres on 11th November. The score was inspired by the songs from “7 Different Words For Love”.

The collection is only going to be digital for now with a single piece of art made by Roger’s friend from art school Ian Wright. They are going to make this available as a signed limited edition art print in December. The album was mixed by Paul ‘Corky’ Corkett. Playing cello is another friend of O’Donnell, Miriam Wakeling.