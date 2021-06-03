Piston Damp prepare debut album, ‘Making The World Great Again’, for release on June 10th

Piston Damp, the project of Jonas Groth (Apoptygma Berzerk) and Truls Sønsterud (Tröll) is ready to release a debut album after their 3 singles “Something In Me”, “Loose Ends” and “Runaway” which were released the last 8 months. Their debut album “Making The World Great Again” will be out via Sub Culture Records on June 10th.

The album has been produced by the Danish/Norwegian duo themselves and mixed with their good friend Magne Johansen. It was mastered for digital platforms by Ole-Espen Kristiansen, and for CD and vinyl by Morten Lund. Stephan Groth (Apoptygma Berzerk) contributes on vocoder on one of the songs.

Piston Damp was formed in 2000, but remained a hobby project for 20 years until Jonas wrote the song “Something In Me” in 2020. This became their first single and was remixed by acts like The Anix, Pegboards and Technomancer.