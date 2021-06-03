FOLLOW US
 
Re-releases of 2 since long deleted Ataraxia albums

By Jun 3,2021

(Poto by GothEric) Twilight Records has announced the re-release of 2 since long deleted Ataraxia albums.

The first is “Saphir”, one of the most ‘classic’ albums by Ataraxia, originally released in 2004 on the Cold Meat Industry-side label ‘Cruel Moon International’. This digitally mastered new digipak edition was first released in 2010 on Twilight, but was sold out and deleted for many years.

Next is “Nosce te Ipsum”, which is a re-print of the 2008 re-release of an early tape by Ataraxia and which was unavailable for years. “Nosce Te Ipsum” is a steep into the ancient times of this very important medieval band from Italy. All 8 songs were taken from the 1991 tape, released on the Italian ‘Energeia’ label, and later included on the band’s first ever CD “Ad perpetuam rei memoriam” out via Apollyon in 1994.

About Ataraxia

Ataraxia is an Italian neoclassical dark wave band founded in 1985. Frontlined by singer Francesca Nicoli, it combines modern technology with archaic instrumentation. The lyrical themes are frequently drawn from nature and ancient cultures.

In the first five years of the band’s existence there were many musicians in the band, until finally Francesca Nicoli, Vittorio Vandelli, and Giovanni Pagliari became the basic line-up until today.

