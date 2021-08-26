Mick Harris (Scorn, Fret, ex-Napalm Death) sees vinyl release for his dark ambient project Lull album ‘Moments’

The UK label Cold Spring has an interesting releasing coming up on November 26th, namely a vinyl release of “Moments” by Lull aka Mick Harris (Scorn, Fret, ex-Napalm Death). Originally released as a 99-track continuous CD in 1998 by Relapse, it is now presented on vinyl for the very first time in a 2xLP format pressed on 180gm brown (500 copies) and black (250 copies) vinyl and housed in a textured gatefold sleeve. It has also been expanded to 100 cuts with bonus material from the original recording sessions.

Harris had begun Lull in 1990 after leaving the grindcore act Napalm Death. Acquiring a sampler, a 4-track recorder and a reverb pedal, he set about creating dark ambient music and released five albums and several EPs prior to “Moments”.

Here’s the promo video for the release.