Coming out through Rexius Records end of next month, February 28th, is “Damage”, the new EP from Swedish goth rockers The Dead And Living.

The release follows an extensive hiatus. Vocalist and songwriter Coroner explains: “With this release, we wanted to bring the band and its essence into the contemporary. The sort of space-themed EP makes a lot more sense now than we initially thought it would. The infinite dimensions of space and its vast darkness that has always been there and always will be. It’s not so much a science fiction theme as a modern take on this insane cosmic thing we’re all part of.

One late night, I saw a film called ‘A Journey to the End of Time’ by Melodysheep on YouTube. The ending quote, leaves you in a lingering state of mind: ‘At the end of the universe, nothing happens, and it keeps not happening, forever.’ Out of that mental state, the new material started taking shape.”

The upcoming EP holds 4 tracks:

Damage Magma Heart Demons Till I’m Dead Army Of Mankind

About The Dead And Living

The Dead And Living, formed in 2007 in Karlstad, Sweden. Musically they blend rock, punk, goth, and folk music.

The band debuted with the album, “Decadance”, released in 2010. Building on this foundation, they released “The Last Men Standing” and compiled their work into “Singles Collection 2014”.

<a href="https://thedeadandliving.bandcamp.com/album/singles-collection-2014">Singles Collection 2014 by The Dead And Living</a>

They successfully crowdfunded and released “The Author’s Curse” in 2019 via Kickstarter, and this in less than 24 hours.

Longtime and co-founding member Janitor departed from the band during the period leading up to their 2025 EP release. The current members include frontman Coroner, musicians Jonas Åsman, Martin Gronert and Vincent.

