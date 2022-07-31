PCN – Arowana-Sessions (Album – PCN)

July 31, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinématique,  Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: PCN is a German solo-project driven by Christian…

Genre/Influences: Cinématique,

 Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: PCN is a German solo-project driven by Christian Nothaft. After having been involved with different formations he set up his own project and released a few productions.“Arowana-Sessions” was originally released in 2011 and now was remastered.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is mixing total Experimentalism with Cinematic passages. You’ll discover tracks driven by nervous sequences and speed rhythms while other cuts are more into repetitive, monotonous piano sequences.

+ + + : This kind of production needs to be accompanied and/or completed by visual arts. One of the tracks (cf. “Almost.All”) reminds me a bit of the sadness from the music you can hear in Pedro Almodóvar films. I’m just missing an accordion. The opening cut is another interesting track for the retro-like sound treatments.

– – – : Most of the tracks are rather repetitive and quickly becoming monotonous. And I’m not a huge lover of the rapid, nervous sequences mixed with fast rhythms.

Conclusion: PCN is not the most accessible sound experience, but is worthy of examination for Experimental heads.

Best songs: “Almost.All”, “NToR/tm”.

Rate: 5½.

Artist: www.christiannothaft.de / www.facebook.com/christian.nothaft.3


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Greek post-punk act Boxes Of Blow finally have their debut album out: 'Dystopia'

Greek post-punk act Boxes Of Blow finally have their debut album out: ‘Dystopia’

July 30, 2022 bernard
Exclusive video preview from the Swedish dark electro / industrial solo-act :Waijdan:

Exclusive video preview from the Swedish dark electro / industrial solo-act :Waijdan:

July 30, 2022 bernard
French new wave act Martin Dupont return live after splitting up in 1987

French new wave act Martin Dupont return live after splitting up in 1987

July 30, 2022 bernard
French synthpop/coldwave artist Feu Follet returns with 'IV' album on CD, cassette and as download

French synthpop/coldwave artist Feu Follet returns with ‘IV’ album on CD, cassette and as download

July 30, 2022 bernard
French synth solo project Hørd preps October vinyl release for new album 'Sciences' on Avant! label

French synth solo project Hørd preps October vinyl release for new album ‘Sciences’ on Avant! label

July 30, 2022 bernard