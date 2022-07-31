PCN – Arowana-Sessions (Album – PCN)

Genre/Influences: Cinématique,

Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: PCN is a German solo-project driven by Christian Nothaft. After having been involved with different formations he set up his own project and released a few productions.“Arowana-Sessions” was originally released in 2011 and now was remastered.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is mixing total Experimentalism with Cinematic passages. You’ll discover tracks driven by nervous sequences and speed rhythms while other cuts are more into repetitive, monotonous piano sequences.

+ + + : This kind of production needs to be accompanied and/or completed by visual arts. One of the tracks (cf. “Almost.All”) reminds me a bit of the sadness from the music you can hear in Pedro Almodóvar films. I’m just missing an accordion. The opening cut is another interesting track for the retro-like sound treatments.

– – – : Most of the tracks are rather repetitive and quickly becoming monotonous. And I’m not a huge lover of the rapid, nervous sequences mixed with fast rhythms.

Conclusion: PCN is not the most accessible sound experience, but is worthy of examination for Experimental heads.

Best songs: “Almost.All”, “NToR/tm”.

Rate: 5½.

Artist: www.christiannothaft.de / www.facebook.com/christian.nothaft.3