Parisian pop wave electro duo Voie 81 launch first single ‘Nirvana’ – watch the video

A few days ago we received info on a new French pop wave electro duo called Voie 81. The Parisian duo has now launched a first single and video: “Nirvana”.

As to who is behind this duo, the band gave some funny explanations: “They are Kraftwork’s long lost sons or the result of David Gahan’s multiple affairs during his 1988 tour in the US. It might also be a reconditioning of Bishop that Ridley Scott kept in the fridge?”

A first LP called “Ralentir” (Slow Down) is currently in the making but first we’ll get an EP, “The Sun”, to be released on January 13th, 2021 followed by the “Ralentir” album on February 19th, 2021. A new EP, “1989”, will be released on May 5th, 2021 and finally there will be a special version of the album, called “Ralentir (LP, RMX & Extended Mix)” to be released on August 27th, 2021.

Here’s Voie 81 with “Nirvana”. Recommended!

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.