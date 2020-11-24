French cold wave act Divine Shade releases 4th video from ‘In the Dust’ EP – watch here

The French cold wave act Divine Shade released a new EP “In the Dust” in the form of a short film divided into 4 episodes. The final chapter has just been released and was the result of several years of work to create a complete and coherent project.

The trio behind Divine Shade brings a combination of styles and influences inspired by cold wave culture with a hint of industrial music and so far released one other EP, “From the sky” in 2014.

Below are the 4 videos.

And here is the EP itself.

