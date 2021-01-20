FOLLOW US
 
Voie 81 release ‘The Sun’ video based on the splendid Russian animation film ‘The Butterfly’ by Andreï Iourevitch Khrjanovski

A while back we wrote about the Paris based act Voie 81 who launched their very first single “Nirvana”. Before delivering their debut album “Ralentir” on February 19 the band now offers a brand new clip/single “The Sun”.

In the video Voie 81 exploite part of the Russian animation film “The Butterfly” (Бабочка, Babotchka) by Andreï Iourevitch Khrjanovski from 1972 to offer it a second life and show the younger generation the fantastique work of Andreï Iourevitch Khrjanovski.

You can watch the videoclip for “The Sun” below. Recommended!

