Parallel Worlds – Plector (Album – DiN)
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Plector” is one more album released by Greek composer Bakis Sirros. The work was released late 2022 and features eight tracks.
Content: “Plector” is a new piece of retro-electronics getting us back to the origins of the genre. Parallel Worlds deals with pure Ambient music composed by the magic of good-old analogue gear becoming an expert with modular equipment. The work is totally space-like although featuring a few darker parts.
+ + + : Parallel Worlds isn’t an emulation of pioneers in this music genre but an artist who hold on the spirits of those famous artists. He in a way ‘thinks’ and ‘operates’ like them; time isn’t important but only the spirit counts. I like this space travel and I’ve a preference for the ’black holes’ in it -which stand to me as the darker passages. “Dysfunction” is a significant track.
– – – : I regret some tracks are maybe a little too short.
Conclusion: Parallel Worlds accomplished with “Plector” a new ‘retro-futuristic’ work.
Best songs: “Dysfunction”, “Angles”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.parallel-worlds-music.com / www.facebook.com/parallelworldsmusic
