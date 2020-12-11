Ivan Iusco reveals 3rd video from new album and lands score for Cyberpunk 2077 videogame

(Photo by Lacma) Ivan Iusco, the Italian award-winning film music composer, is back with a brand new album on Minus Habens. “Synthagma” includes twelve tracks, using dominant and multi-layered synthesizers. It also features three songs co-written with the Greek singer and musician Kid Moxie (“Head On Fire”, “Fly’s Heart” and “The Other Side”) who is well known for her past collaboration with Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch Foundation.

The music videos for “Head On Fire” and “Sabotage” were already available on YouTube, but now we also get served the 3rd one for the track “The Other Side”. “The Other Side” was directed by Alexo Wandael and is a tribute to the videogame culture of the past and to its icon par excellence, Pac-Man, that is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year.

Here are the two other videos.

Music for Cyberpunk 2077 videogame

In further news, Iusco scored music for the videogame Cyberpunk 2077. Ivan: “I never imagined that in 2020, I would have the chance to work on one of the most anticipated video games of the last few years. Today, I can finally reveal it! I had the honor of composing two new tracks with singer and musician Kid Moxie for Cyberpunk 2077. This futuristic action-adventure game featuring Keanu Reeves is out now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt and is released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It will come out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. The story takes place in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe. Players assume the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V, who can acquire skills in hacking and machinery with options for melee and ranged combat.

Cyberpunk 2077 was developed using the REDengine 4 by a team of around 500 people, exceeding the number that worked on the studio’s previous game “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” (2015). CD Projekt launched a new division in Wrocław, Poland, and partnered with Digital Scapes, Nvidia, QLOC, and Jali Research to aid the production.

